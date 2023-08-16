DAWN.COM Logo

President Alvi returns over a dozen bills

Iftikhar A. Khan Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 08:11am
In this october 6, 2022 file photo, President Arif Alvi addresses a joint session of Parliament. — Photo courtesy National Assembly/Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Over a dozen bills will hang in limbo for an indefinite period after being returned by President Dr Arif Alvi for reconsideration of the parliament.

The returned bills had been passed by both houses of parliament by at the fag end of the PML-N-led government’s term, and their fate will be decided after general elections when a new National Assembly is in place.

These bills include the Code of Criminal Proce­dure amendment bill seeking to enhance punishment for those who disrespect the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his companions and other religious figures.

The other returned bills include Press, News­papers, News Agencies and Books Registration amendment bill, seeking to replace the word ‘federal government’ wherever occurring in the law with ‘Prime Minister’; the protection of Journalists and Media Professionals bill, seeking to transfer implementation of protection of journalists from Ministry if Human Rights to the Ministry of Information; and the National Commission for Human Development (Amend­ment) Bill to redefine the functions of NCHD and make some amendments in its governing structure for efficiency and ease doing business.

Another bill that had been returned was Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2023, aimed at addressing hardship cases, received from the business community and other quarters for one-time relaxation of import/export-related prohibitions and restrictions.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bill seeking to enhance the term of HEC chairman to four years has also been returned by President Alvi. The other returned bills include public sector commission amendment bill, Pakistan Institute of Management Sciences Bill, Horizon University bill, Federal Urdu University amendment bill, NFC Institute, Multan amendment bill and National Institute for Technology bill.

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

