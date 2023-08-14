DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 14, 2023

Outcry on social media after PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt, son heckled in London

Dawn.com Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 08:10pm
This screengran shows PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt and her son in a street in London, where she is said to have been verbally abused. — Screengrab via Hina Pervaiz Butt’s Twitter
This screengran shows PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt and her son in a street in London, where she is said to have been verbally abused. — Screengrab via Hina Pervaiz Butt’s Twitter

There was an outcry on social media by politicians and journalists on Monday after videos surfaced of PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt being heckled at public places in London while she was with her son.

Sharing the video of the incident in the street, Butt claimed the hecklers were PTI supporters and that she was attacked, and verbally abused and bottles were thrown at her.

“Are these uncivilised people bringing glory to the country’s name or tarnishing its image?” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another video clip of the incident, a man could be heard hurling expletives at Butt.

In a separate video, where Butt and her son were seen at a currency exchange outlet, multiple people could be heard calling Butt and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif “thief” and accusing them of looting the country’s money.

They were seen following the duo outside, with at least one among them carrying a flag of the PTI.

The videos, particularly the one from the street, were widely shared on social media, drawing condemnations from politicians and journalists.

Former PTI leader and human rights minister Shireen Mazari “strongly condemned the filthy abuse and attack” against Butt.

Referring to previous incidents of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif using derogatory terms for women, she said no one should stoop to his level and those who remained silent over his behaviour.

“Criticism is acceptable but abuse of women is always unacceptable,” she wrote on X.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the incident, alleging that the hecklers were PTI supporters.

“This behaviour by PTI followers is becoming a source of mockery of the country abroad,” he said, accusing party chief Imran Khan of filling the minds of his supporters with “hatred”.

Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima Khawaja from the PML-N said: “There’s a difference between freedom of expression/ peaceful political protest and harassing/ attacking/ stalking people you don’t agree with.

She hoped that action would be taken against those heckling Butt to make “London a safe place for everyone to visit and live”.

Journalist Meher Bokhari said the denial of basic etiquette, respect and honour by one for others would result in the same for them.

“It is a loss for all of us,” she added.

The journalist questioned why Butt should have to face such behaviour when she had the right to be associated with any party of her choice.

“Will it be right to treat a PTI MPA in this manner? Absolutely not. And if that’s not right, why is this?” she added.

DawnNews anchor Absa Komal said the hecklers’ behaviour showed their “political training” and brought disrepute for the country.

“Hina’s son was harrassed alongside her, which shows that there is politics of hatred and discrimination here.

Journalist Raza Rumi said he was “sorry to see” the incident of heckling and asked Butt to report it to police.

“These rowdy, misled individuals do not represent the majority of Pakistanis abroad,” he added.

Later, Butt thanked the people for condemning the incidents, saying that the matter was not about her but the country’s reputation.

In a similar incident last week, Judge Huma­yun Dilawar — who sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case on August 5 — was given a chase — purportedly by PTI supporters — as he undertook a judicial training course with other judges at the University of Hull.

Likewise, former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb was harassed and heckled by people wearing PTI colours in a London shop last September.

In April 2022, a group of Pakistani pilgrims accosted, heckled and chanted slogans at former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Reviving’ PIA
14 Aug, 2023

‘Reviving’ PIA

AFTER trying numerous ‘revival plans’ to turn around the lossmaking national carrier, Pakistani policymakers...
Jinnah to now
Updated 14 Aug, 2023

Jinnah to now

The continual infringement of the Constitution has left a faint watermark of what should have been a robust democratic culture.
Stoking controversy
14 Aug, 2023

Stoking controversy

AMONGST the spate of laws rushed through parliament as the sun set on the tenure of the PDM coalition is the ...
High hopes
Updated 13 Aug, 2023

High hopes

Indeed, his selection seems to have been generally well-received, with even PTI representatives welcoming the decision.
Hollow gestures
13 Aug, 2023

Hollow gestures

NATIONAL Minorities Day, Aug 11, draws its name from the Quaid’s famous speech on this day back in 1947, in which...
No sanctuary in sight
13 Aug, 2023

No sanctuary in sight

APATHY seems to once again be descending over the upkeep of the African elephants in Karachi. A few months ago, Noor...