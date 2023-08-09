DAWN.COM Logo

August 09, 2023

Over 90 reporters questioned in Iran since Amini protests

AFP Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 10:18am
A man views a newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police” in Tehran, Iran , September 18, 2022.— Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have questioned or arrested over 90 journalists since nationwide protests rocked the Islamic republic last year, local media reported on Tuesday.

Mass demonstrations erupted in September 2022 following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini.

Hundreds of people inclu­ding security forces were killed and thousands arres­ted over their participation in what the authorities have described as “riots” fomented by the West.

“More than 90 journalists have been arrested or summoned over the past 10 months in different cities” across the country, according to the reformist Shargh daily, quoting a report by a local committee that supports detained journalists.

Most have been released on bail or granted amnesty, but the fate of 11 journalists, including six detained and five others awaiting verdicts, “is still unknown”, said the report published on Iran’s National Journa­lists’ Day, celebrated on August 8.

