DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 09, 2023

Four million added to Karachi’s population

Imran Ayub Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 10:34am

KARACHI: The population of Pakistan’s largest city has swelled from 16.02 million in 2017 to 20.3m, as per the approved results of the National Digital Census 2023.

However, even with the addition of 4m people, experts believe that this will not lead to an increase in the urban centre’s representation in the National Assembly.

The results of the latest census depict an increase of 4.3m people. Of the city’s seven districts, East emerges as the most populous with 3.9m people, followed by Central with 3.8m , Korangi with 3.1m , West with 2.6m , Malir with 2.4m, South with 2.3m and Keamari with a population of over 2m people.

As per the formula used for delimitation, experts Dawn spoke to on Monday felt that an increase in the number of provincial assembly seats for Karachi could become due.

However, in the absence of a constitutional amendment to increase or decrease the number of seats for the legislature, it seems highly unlikely that any such change would be reflected once fresh delimitation is carried out.

Experts foresee no change in number of NA seats from Sindh

As per calculations made by electoral experts, Karachi should gain one provincial seat each in the Central, East and Malir districts. However, the latest count indicates that the province of Sindh may lose one seat each from Khairpur and Sanghar, which means that in total, only one seat would need to be added to the provincial assembly as per the traditionally used formula.

Sources privy to the exercise told Dawn that the latest population figure, which has increased from 207.68m counted in 2017 to 241.49m after the fresh census, certainly demands fresh delimitation, but would hardly create any impact in terms of increasing the representation of people in parliament.

“An analysis of the latest census numbers doesn’t allow for an increase in National Assembly seats in any part of the country. The size and number of the National Assembly is likely to stay the same, and parties would require the same number of seats to form a majority, as it was in 2018,” said a source privy to future prospects of the delimitation exercise.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old politics
Updated 09 Aug, 2023

Old politics

Despite the astuteness of his farewell NA speech, it seems Bilawal hasn’t fully read the nation’s mood.
A different tone
09 Aug, 2023

A different tone

RECENT statements by the army’s top brass, as well as the Afghan Taliban leadership, indicate that there is some...
Critical mass
09 Aug, 2023

Critical mass

THE fires of extremism are beginning to consume even those parts of the country that were earlier relatively free of...
Rail tragedy
Updated 08 Aug, 2023

Rail tragedy

One can hardly recall the government making any inquiry public or punishing those responsible for these tragedies.
What’s the hurry?
08 Aug, 2023

What’s the hurry?

THE message that has been broadcast from Islamabad in recent days is troubling. Even as political historians, legal...
Cricketing ties
08 Aug, 2023

Cricketing ties

IDEALLY, sporting ties should not be held hostage by politics, but this is rarely the case in practice, as...