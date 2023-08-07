JI vows to approach court against approval of population census

KARACHI: Just a day after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the results of the 2023 digital census certifying little growth in the population of Karachi, the opposition Jamaat-i-Islami on Sunday vowed to approach courts against the “flawed process” insisting that some 35 million people are living and earning livelihood in the business capital and the fresh decision is in fact attempt to rob them of their rights.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman called it an “attack” on the rights of Karachi and its people as the decision had also compromised the right of representation and their share in resources and public sector jobs.

“The people of Karachi will not accept the results until and unless all the 35 million individuals in the mega city are counted,” he said.

He demanded that the government declare the population of Karachi as per the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) data regarding people living in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem accuses MQM-P of ‘backstabbing’ people of Karachi by celebrating census result

“Everyone living in Karachi, contributing in its economy and consuming its resources should be regarded as Karachiite in the census,” said Hafiz Naeem, adding: “A large number of people registered in other areas of the country are living in Karachi for livelihood and other purposes and they all should be marked as Karachiites.”

Slams PDM govt, MQM-P

He criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement and its allied parties for carrying out an “injustice” with Karachi.

He accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan of “backstabbing” Karachiites by endorsing the census results.

“And they [MQM-P] have done this only for the office of Sindh governor, two federal ministries and four administrators. It’s beyond comprehension that why the MQM-P is celebrating the census acceptance when at least 14.5 million Karachiites have not been counted in the enumeration process,” he added.

The JI leader also questioned the “mysterious silences” of the ruling Pakistan People Party and Sindh chief minister over the results of the census.

He said that a genuine census would increase the representation of the people of Karachi in the national and provincial assemblies.

“Let it be very clear to everyone that he JI will not tolerate any delay in general elections under any pretext,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023