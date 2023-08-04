DAWN.COM Logo

August 04, 2023

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran desecrations

Reuters Published August 4, 2023

Danish police are tightening border controls following recent desecrations of the Holy Quran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have desecrated several copies of the holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish ministry said in a statement.

Tighter border controls will initially be in place until August 10, it said.

“The recent [Holy] Quran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travellers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.

Both governments have condemned the desecrations and said they are considering new laws that could stop them.

But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.

