US urges direct India, Pakistan talks

A Correspondent Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 08:58am
In this file photo, Matthew Miller, the State Department’s spokesperson, addresses a press briefing on June 16.— US State Dept website
In this file photo, Matthew Miller, the State Department’s spokesperson, addresses a press briefing on June 16.— US State Dept website

WASHINGTON: The US urged Pakistan and India on Wednesday to hold direct talks on issues of mutual concern.

US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller made this suggestion while commenting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest offer of talks between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

“As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern,” Mr. Miller said.

Addressing a summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister expressed his willingness to hold talks with India, saying the two countries cannot be “normal neighbors” unless serious issues are addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2023

