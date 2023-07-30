Opposition leader Raja Riaz confident of consensus on caretaker PM

Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz appears confident that he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach a consensus on selecting a name for the caretaker prime minister.

The tenure of the NA is set to expire on August 12 and meetings are under way between the members of the government on the details of an interim set-up.

If the government is dissolved before the NA completes its term on August 12, elections would be held within the next 90 days. If the assembly completes its tenure, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold polls within the next 60 days.

However, the legally required consultations that must take place between the prime minister and opposition leader over candidates for the caretaker government have yet to begin. Earlier this month, Riaz said that a meeting between him and PM Shehbaz was expected around August 1.

In an interview with Dawn News’ programme ‘Doosra Rukh’, which will air at 7pm tonight, Riaz said: “I have a very good working relationship with Shehbaz Sharif sahib. We will agree on a name.”

Riaz said that the matter was not one of “stubbornness” where he was insistent that his suggestion be agreed upon. He said that he would agree to the premier’s suggestion if the latter suggested an “appropriate name” for the coveted position.

Asked about when he expected general elections to take place, Riaz said: “Either the elections will take place in three months or after two years.”

Riaz also reiterated his opposition to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar being a candidate for caretaker premier. The opposition leader said that the elections would become “disputed” and the public would “point their fingers” if the incumbent finance minister, who is a PML-N stalwart, was selected.

Expanding upon his views on the timing of the elections, Riaz said, “If you look at democracy, then elections should take place on time — I am in favour of this. If you look at the country’s economic situation, then the other situation is very serious and dangerous.”

He further said that he was of the view that the country should be “strengthened”. “So many elections have taken place [in the past so] they will keep taking place in the future as well,” he said.

‘PTI should be banned’

Asked about the ruling coalition government’s views on banning the PTI in the aftermath of the violent events of May 9, Riaz asserted, “Because of the [disrespect to] martyrs, I say that this party (PTI) should be banned.”

Riaz, who is a member of Parliament on a PTI ticket despite severing ties with the party and openly acknowledging that will contest the next elections on a PML-N ticket, said the PTI had managed to do what India could not.

When asked if action should be taken under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution against the party’s leaders, he responded, “Definitely, it should be taken.”

Regarding military trials of civilians, Riaz said, “Why did these people go into their (army’s) territory?

“If they (PTI supporters) went into their (army’s) territory, then a case should proceed according to their domain as well. There is no harm in it.”

Riaz was also asked about PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s “loyalty” to party chief Imran Khan. In response, he said that those who were “sincere” with Imran were either in jail or had fled, while those who were still standing with him were not sincere.