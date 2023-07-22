Ruling allies vie for share in interim set-up

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a five-member committee to hold talks with allied parties on the caretaker set-up required for holding of general elections.

The move comes just a couple of days after PM Shehbaz promised to hand over the reins of government to interim rulers before the National Assembly’s term expires on August 12.

The committee consists of federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Also, the prime minister met Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Akhtar Mengal and discussed the current political situation and formation of the caretaker government with him.

On the other hand, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is getting ready for its input on the caretaker set-up during its leadership’s meeting with the PM. Meanwhile, the party has decided not to make any alliance with other parties for elections.

Earlier, sources said, the prime minister had asked the ruling coalition partners to complete their spadework and come up with their recommendations for the caretaker government.

When contacted, BAP Senator Abdul Qadir told Dawn that his party held a meeting about the caretaker set-up in Balochistan as well as in the centre.

Interestingly, he was confident that his party would form the caretaker government in the province.

About the centre, Senator Qadir said his party delegation would soon meet the PM and discuss formation of the caretaker government. However, he added: “Our party will accept whatever decision the PM will make about the caretaker prime minister.”

He rejected some media reports that the BAP was going to make an election alliance.

“We are not making any election alliance with any party,” he asserted, adding that the BAP was being reorganised for contesting elections in a more vehement manner. Another meeting of the party would be held this month, he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the PM met BNP-M president Akhtar Mengal for a second time in two weeks for consultation on the formation of caretaker government in the province.

Besides, the premier who is also president of the PML-N met Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti to discuss similar matters.

Earlier, the PML-N president had also met PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.

No official word

While names of some bigwigs are circulating in the social media as potential candidates for the seat of caretaker prime minister, nothing has been officially announced in this regard so far.

After deliberations with coalition partners, the prime minister would consult opposition leader in the National Assembly and PTI dissident Raja Riaz.

Just a couple of days ago, the PM had announced that his government would hand over the reins to the interim rulers in August even before the end the assembly tenure, which means that caretakers will have three months for holding elections in the country.

If the government is dissolved before the National Assembly completes its term on August 12, elections would be held within next 90 days. If the assembly completes its tenure, the ECP is bound to hold polls within next 60 days.

