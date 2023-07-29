FM Bilawal to discuss bilateral ties with UAE counterpart on official visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will embark on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and subsequently hold discussions on bilateral ties with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said in a statement on Saturday that the two foreign ministers would discuss the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries”.

It added that Bilawal would also attend the unveiling of the wax figure of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, late prime minister and his mother, at the Madame Tussauds museum during the visit.

Moreover, he would offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Thursday.

A day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also undertook a trip to the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed while Bilawal said in a tweet he was deeply saddened by his death.

Regarding Bilawal’s Sunday visit to the UAE, the FO statement highlighted that the trip “reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries”.

“Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership,” it added.