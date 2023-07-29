DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2023

FM Bilawal to discuss bilateral ties with UAE counterpart on official visit

Dawn.com Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 07:57pm

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will embark on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and subsequently hold discussions on bilateral ties with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said in a statement on Saturday that the two foreign ministers would discuss the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries”.

It added that Bilawal would also attend the unveiling of the wax figure of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, late prime minister and his mother, at the Madame Tussauds museum during the visit.

Moreover, he would offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Thursday.

A day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also undertook a trip to the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Saeed while Bilawal said in a tweet he was deeply saddened by his death.

Regarding Bilawal’s Sunday visit to the UAE, the FO statement highlighted that the trip “reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries”.

“Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership,” it added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
29 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

THE goal is tantalisingly close. This year has so far seen only one case of wild poliovirus, with a three-year-old...
Series win
29 Jul, 2023

Series win

IT had been a while since Pakistan last won a Test series. However, on Thursday, Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an...
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...