Four of family killed as van falls into Haripur gorge in KP

HARIPUR: Four members of a family, including a man and his wife, were killed while three children injured when a high-roof van plunged into a gorge near Sirikot, some 18 kilometres from here on Thursday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that Atif Shah, resident of remote village Sangar in Sirikot and a government employee, was returning to Rawalpindi along with his family.

The driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp turn near Paloso Sarkay village and it fell several hundred feet into the gorge killing four of the family members, including two women, on the spot while three children were injured critically.

The villagers shifted the bodies and injured to the Trauma Centre where the deceased were identified as Atif Shah, his wife Ruqia Bibi, Atif’s sister Zeenat Bibi and her minor son Ayan Shah.

The injured included Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Shah, and Ubaid Shah.

