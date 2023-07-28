DAWN.COM Logo

Chilean woman marries TikTok friend in Charsadda

A Correspondent Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 10:27am

CHARSADDA: A South American woman, who reached Charsadda earlier this week, embraced Islam and married her social media friend here on Thursday.

The woman, Nikoli Anara Gulsalos, hails from the South American country, Chile. She had developed friendship with Ikramullah of Bhusakhel village on social media.

She reached Charsadda three days ago and later contracted marriage in a local court.

The woman has embraced Islam and has been renamed as Noreen.

Mr Ikramullah told this scribe that he used to upload videos on the social media platform TikTok. He said he had first time saw Ms Gulsalos in April and they soon developed a friendship.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023

