Indian woman arrives in Upper Dir to meet friend

LOWER DIR: A 35-year-old Indian woman, Ms Anju, has arrived in the Upper Dir district here to spend time with her 29-year-old Facebook friend, Nasrullah.

Official sources disclosed that the woman, belonging to Kailor area of Uttar Pradesh, is holding valid travel documents for visiting village Kulsho, Upper Dir district, to which Nasrullah belonged.

Born on Dec 25, 1988, Ms Anju briefly told local journalists at Dir Khas on Sunday that she loved Nasrullah.

She said that first they interacted on Facebook and their friendship turned into a deep love, after which she decided to leave her country for Pakistan. She said that she had applied for a visit visa and luckily she reached her destination.

Holding valid travel documents, Anju seeks to marry Nasrullah

Official sources said that both the man and woman had told the police that they were in love with each other and intended to marry.

The woman, belonging to Christian faith, is stated to be a divorcee.

This is her first visit to Pakistan and has reached Rawalpindi from where she was taken to Dir Upper by Nasrullah on July 22.

The man is a permanent resident of the said village and had done his BSc from Government College, Dir.

Nasrullah has four brothers named Sharifullah, Shakirullah, Rahatullah and Hameedullah. Occupation of all the four is making of the traditional shiv of Dir at their home.

According to an official document of the ministry of interior sent to the Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant 30-day visa to Indian national Ms Anju, valid for Dir Upper only.

According to a senior police official from the region, the travel documents of the Indian lady have been found to be in order and she has been allowed to stay with Nasrullah, who has been instructed to look after her.

Upper Dir district police officer Mushtaq Khan told journalists that her visa was legal and she could stay there for a month.

He said that several journalists rushed to the house of Nasrullah when the news about her arrival went viral on social media but they were told she was not present there.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023