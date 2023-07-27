DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

Sindh Assembly can be dissolved on Aug 11 to facilitate ECP, says Murad

Adil Shahzeb Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 08:03pm
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaks in an interview on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaks in an interview on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday suggested the possibility of dissolving the provincial legislature on August 11 to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by providing it three months to hold polls.

The tenure of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies is set to expire on August 12 and meetings are under way between the coalition partners for the caretaker set-up.

If the government is dissolved before the National Assembly completes its term on August 12, elections would be held within the next 90 days. If the assembly completes its tenure, the ECP is bound to hold polls within the next 60 days.

Commenting on the Sindh Assembly’s imminent dissolution on Dawn News show ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’, CM Shah said: “The Sindh Assembly will automatically dissolve on the 12th [of August] at midnight. We took our oath on Aug 13, 2018, and if we don’t dissolve it then it will automatically do so on Aug 12.

“I’ve been getting some news and have had some discussions that the ECP wants three months for holding elections … if we think polls will be held in three months then we will dissolve the assembly a day earlier on the 11th [of August] … I will advise the governor to do so and he will accept it the same day.”

He reiterated that the assembly would dissolve as per schedule if the ECP required two months for conducting elections.

Otherwise, he added, the provincial legislature could be dissolved on Aug 11 to facilitate the electoral watchdog by granting it three months.

A day ago, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Rana Ansar created history by becoming the first-ever woman Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly after the speaker declared PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh to be removed from the coveted position.

The decision to replace Sheikh with Ansar appears to be a result of a tacit understanding between the ruling PPP and opposition MQM-P to finalise with the consensus the caretaker chief minister as the assembly is going to complete its five-year tenure next month.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...