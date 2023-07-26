DAWN.COM Logo

Flood sweeps Indian man into Pakistan

Our Correspondent Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 10:34am

KASUR: Rescue officials took out a man, believed to be an Indian citizen, from the floodwater of the Sutlej after he was swept into Pakistan on Tuesday.

The man who seems to be in his 50s is deaf and can’t speak.

He tried to explain his situation through signs that he was a Hindu and had been swept away with the floodwater. He bore a script in Hindi language tattooed on his right hand.

A video of the man also went viral on social media. The man was handed over to the sensitive agencies that shifted him to the district headquarters hospital for medical care.

Police and other authorities are looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

