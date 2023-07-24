DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

1 killed, 5 missing as passenger van plunges into river in Gilgit

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 02:08pm
Rescue and police officials gather at a spot of the incident along Gilgit Baltistan Highway. — Photo by author
Rescue and police officials gather at a spot of the incident along Gilgit Baltistan Highway. — Photo by author

One person was killed while five others were missing after a passenger van plunged into the Indus River in Gilgit, officials said on Monday.

Mazhar Maghul, the spokesperson for the district administration, told Dawn.com that the incident occurred at seven in the morning near Sasi area of the Haramosh valley.

A van carrying tourists from Rajanpur, Punjab lost control due to the driver’s error and subsequently plunged into the Indus River, he added.

Upon receiving information about the accident, rescue teams arrived at the scene and recovered mobile phones, a gas cylinder, and men’s shoes from the spot.

Muhammad Hussain, a station house officer (SHO) at a local police station, said that the family was travelling from Skardu to Gilgit in separate vehicles.

He said that one of the cars made it all the way to Jaglot while the other met with an accident near Sasi, Haramosh and fell into the river.

He said that one body had been recovered from Alam bridge, which connects Gilgit-Skardu road with the Karakoram Highway, and handed over to the family.

Quoting the victim’s brother, the SHO said that six people were travelling in the vehicle, adding that a search was under way for the missing passengers.

On July 15, a Gilgit-bound car had plunged into a deep ravine in the Shaitan Pari area of Lower Kohistan district, resulting in the death of four people, including a woman, and leaving one person critically injured.

Police had confirmed that the bodies of all four victims, who were from Skardu, were sent to their respective villages.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The necropolitics of Maria B

The necropolitics of Maria B

Afiya S. Zia
Pakistan's minorities are unlikely to make any gains because freelancing moral crusaders like Maria B have flipped to seek redemption via social media performances and the state is fully invested in the piety-populism project.

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...