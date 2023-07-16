Woman among four killed as car falls into Lower Kohistan ravine

MANSEHRA: Four people, including a woman, were killed and one sustained critical injuries when a Gilgit-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Shaitan Pari area of Lower Kohistan district on Saturday, the police said.

“We have shifted the deceased and the injured to a nearby health facility after retrieving them from the ravine,” Hafeezullah, an official at the Dubair police station, told reporters.

He said that the car carrying five people was on its way to Gilgit from Islamabad when it went out of the driver’s control after developing some technical fault on the Karakoram Highway.

He said that police personnel and local volunteers retrieved the deceased and the injured and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Dubair.

The police official said that Hamid Kaleem, who was stated to be the driver of the car, and a woman died instantly, while Mohammad Iqbal and Liaqat Ali succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad after doctors referred them there from the Civil Hospital, Dubair.

Hafeezullah said that condition of Syed Amjad, who was admitted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, was also stated to be critical.

The police official said that the bodies of all four persons, who belonged to Sakardu, had been dispatched to their respective villages.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023