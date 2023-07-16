DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

Woman among four killed as car falls into Lower Kohistan ravine

Our Correspondent Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 09:58am

MANSEHRA: Four people, including a woman, were killed and one sustained critical injuries when a Gilgit-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Shaitan Pari area of Lower Kohistan district on Saturday, the police said.

“We have shifted the deceased and the injured to a nearby health facility after retrieving them from the ravine,” Hafeezullah, an official at the Dubair police station, told reporters.

He said that the car carrying five people was on its way to Gilgit from Islamabad when it went out of the driver’s control after developing some technical fault on the Karakoram Highway.

He said that police personnel and local volunteers retrieved the deceased and the injured and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Dubair.

The police official said that Hamid Kaleem, who was stated to be the driver of the car, and a woman died instantly, while Mohammad Iqbal and Liaqat Ali succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad after doctors referred them there from the Civil Hospital, Dubair.

Hafeezullah said that condition of Syed Amjad, who was admitted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, was also stated to be critical.

The police official said that the bodies of all four persons, who belonged to Sakardu, had been dispatched to their respective villages.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Contrary to what one might assume, the gambit used for these scams is pretty simple — exploit the vulnerabilities of the poor, naïve, uneducated and the fearful.

Opinion

Editorial

Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...
An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.