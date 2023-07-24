DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

Three injured in Gwadar grenade attack

Behram Baloch Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 07:02am

GWADAR: Three people were injured as unknown armed men on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at a house near the Ladies market in Gwadar town, police said on Sunday.

The grenade exploded in the courtyard, injuring three persons and damaging a portion of the house. Soon after the incident, the police and other personnel of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the district hospital in Gwadar.

The police said that the injured were identified as Zahid Ansari, Jawad Ali and Miyar, all of them hail from Punjab.

The police have registered a case against unknown perpetrators and initiated a search operation. No one has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023

