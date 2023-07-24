Bullet-riddled body found in Balochistan’s Mashkel

QUETTA: A bullet-riddled body was found in the Ladghast area of Mashkel in Washuk district on Sunday, according to Levies officials.

The people of the Ladghast area informed the local administration about the dumping of an unattended body, upon which the Levies force rushed to the area and shifted the body to the Mashkel hospital.

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ahmed Samalani, a resident of Mashkel town.

The family informed the police that the deceased left home on Saturday evening, and Levies found his body on Sunday at an abandoned place in the Ladghast area. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Levies have registered a case against unknown killers and started an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023