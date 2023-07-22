JIT finds Imran ‘culpable’ in May 9 cases

LAHORE: A special prosecutor told an antiterrorism court (ATC) on Friday that a joint investigation team had completed its job to the extent of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s role in the May 9 incidents and found him guilty of abetment and other charges.

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court withdrew its last week’s order that had restrained the Punjab police from taking coercive measures against the former prime minister in the May 9-related cases wherein he had not been nominated.

The PTI chief was present in the ATC as he appeared on the expiry of his pre-arrest bail in five cases relating to the May 9 riots.

Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah told the ATC that the JIT had completed its investigation and found Mr Khan guilty of the charges, adding that it was no more a case of pre-arrest bail as the arrest of the PTI chief was essential for collection of more evidence.

However, judge Abher Gul Khan extended Mr Khan’s pre-arrest bail till Aug 8 and directed the prosecutor and the defence counsel to come up with more arguments.

The judge also extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former secretary general Asad Umar till Aug 8 in multiple cases relating to the riots.

The PTI chief was granted bail in cases regarding attacks on Jinnah House or the corps commander house, Askari Tower, Shadman police station and PML-N’s office as well as torching of a container at Kalma Chowk.

Mr Khan had challenged the consolidation of cases against him and his implication on the basis of supplementary statements of the arrested suspects.

AAG Ghulam Sarwar Nehang argued that interim challans (investigation reports) had been filed in the trial courts and, therefore, the restraining order should be recalled.

Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain, on behalf of the petitioner, requested the court for a short adjournment, saying lead counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was not available due to his appearance before the Supreme Court.

Justice Aalia Neelum turned down the request and observed that law was clear on the matter and could not be changed for an individual. The judge observed that if the cases against the petitioner were bogus then let the trial courts dismiss them.

The PTI chairman pleaded that all the FIRs had been registered on political grounds only to harass and humiliate him and his family and to restrain him from his political struggle.

