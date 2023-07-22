DAWN.COM Logo

Another woman allegedly raped in Islamabad

Published July 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A woman was allegedly raped in the capital, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, who is six months pregnant, was going to the Tarnol police station after quarreling with her husband when she met a man on the way. She told the man about her issues, who then offered to show her the way to the police station as she did not know the location. However, instead of taking her to the police station, the suspect took her to a flat in Jhangi Syedan and raped her.

A case was registered with the Noon police station on the complaint of the victim.

Man shot, injured

A man sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt in the capital, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at I-8 Markaz where robbers shot and injured Mohammad Yousuf as he came out of a bank after withdrawing Rs950,000 and boarded a car to go home.

Police said when Yousuf tried to speed away after the armed men intercepted him, he was shot at and injured by the robbers.

However, he managed to drive away but hit a footpath on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road at I-8/2 when he lost control due to excessive bleeding.

The injured called his family who reached the spot and shifted him to hospital, the police said.

The Industrial Area police registered a case against the robbers on the complaint of the victim.

Meanwhile, the police also registered six cases of robberies, four incidents of street crime, four vehicle thefts and five incidents of motorcycle thefts.

Published in Dawn, July 22th, 2023

