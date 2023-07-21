Pillion-riding to be banned in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion-riding across the province on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by Home Secretary Aijaz Ali Shah on Thursday, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

It said that carrying of all types of arms by anyone except uniformed security personnel, misuse of loudspeaker, objectionable or provocative literature and wall-chalking, posters, banners etc; playing of audio/video cassettes at public places would be prohibited under Section 144 from 1st to 10th of Muharram.

Besides, cable TV transmissions and playing of VCRs at hotels and public places; presence of people on roof-tops along routes of mourning processions would also remain banned during the 10 days, the notification said.

Furthermore, it added, there would be a ban on mourning procession, rallies, majalis, jalsas without permission from the competent authorities.

