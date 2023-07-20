Policeman martyred, civilians among 9 injured in blast in Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber district

One policeman was martyred and at least nine people were injured on Thursday in a blast in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, a hospital spokesperson said.

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spokesperson Tuheed said in a statement that seven police personnel and two civilians were injured.

She added that one policeman was martyred in the blast while the condition of three of the injured was “stable”.

An earlier statement from Rescue 1122 had stated that a police station was located near the Bara Bazaar.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.