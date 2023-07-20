DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

Policeman martyred, civilians among 9 injured in blast in Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber district

Zahid Imdad | Hira Shah Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 12:57pm
Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from Bara Bazaar in KP’s Khyber District after a blast there injured multiple people. — DawnNewsTV

One policeman was martyred and at least nine people were injured on Thursday in a blast in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, a hospital spokesperson said.

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spokesperson Tuheed said in a statement that seven police personnel and two civilians were injured.

She added that one policeman was martyred in the blast while the condition of three of the injured was “stable”.

An earlier statement from Rescue 1122 had stated that a police station was located near the Bara Bazaar.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...
Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...