Defeating polio in the wrestling arena

QUETTA: In the backdrop of rugged mountains of Qila Abdullah painted in hues of amber in the mild April summer, 264 wrestlers from four Balochistan districts clash in what is essentially a spectacle of strength and skill.

A rapturous crowd of over 2,500 spectators give it the feel of a local boxing competition, a routine occurrence in every village and city around the country.

This event was everything but a routine boxing event.

From the athletes to viewers, everyone had gathered for something bigger than mere wins and losses. The viewers weren’t only cheering their favourite athletes; they were carrying banners inscribed with messages about the importance of polio vaccination.

An unusual competition brings together over 250 wrestlers in Qila Abdullah for a bigger purpose — to raise awareness about the crippling disease

The banners lining the arena urged parents to protect their children from the debilitating disease. Throughout the event, messages advocating for polio vaccination echoed among the crowd.

In the boxing ring, wrestlers, with their bodies shimmering with sweat, engaged in a dance of power and strategy. Each bout lasted for around two minutes, but a bigger fight, with more catastrophic consequences, was raging across the province — the one against the poliovirus.

Pakistan has reported two cases of poliovirus so far this year, both from Balochistan. The victims, a 30-month-old boy from Dera Bugti and a 52-month-old child from Chaman, were paralysed by the wild poliovirus type 1.

Much more than result

Among the wrestlers was Jamal, hailing from Chaman. The chants of his name following every victory were a testament to his ‘local hero’ status.

For Jamal, this event was all about using his influence for positive social change.

“One of the children in my district was recently crippled with polio, and I want to send a message to my community that all fights can be won if your health is good.”

Jamal trounced his opponents to get his hands on the winning trophy. But his every bout has a much bigger purpose: “[To] not only defeat my opponent but also to defeat the polio virus”.

As the matches continued, Doulat Khan, the community communication officer, took to the stage to address the crowd.

“Today, we’ve witnessed the power of sports to bring communities together,” he said.

“But let us not forget the link between sports and health. Just as these wrestlers train their bodies to compete, we must also ensure that our communities are healthy and protected against the polio disease.”

The speaker then took a meaningful pause and looked at the audience before addressing the most pressing issue.

“In Balochistan, we face a challenge with polio. Despite our efforts, there are still children who are at risk of contracting this debilitating disease. But today, we are gathered here and have an opportunity to make a difference.”

“By coming together, raising awareness, and ensuring that every child receives the polio vaccine, we can protect our future generations and ensure a healthier tomorrow,” Mr Khan added.

The celebrations brought communities together in a display of harmony and festivity. Local notables and influencers distributed turbans among the wrestlers, symbolising honour and respect for their dedication and prowess in the ring.

In the end, as the dust settled in the ring and cheers subsided, it was not only the victorious wrestlers who emerged triumphant, but also the community united in its resolve to safeguard the future generation against the threat of polio.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024