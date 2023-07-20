Policeman martyred in Dera attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unknown gunmen killed a police constable in Kulachi tehsil here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said constable Mubarak Shah, a resident of Paharpur, was on duty at Maddi Gate when unknown miscreants sprayed him with bullets.

Later, his funeral prayers were offered at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.

Dera deputy commissioner Mansoor Arshad, district police officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, additional SP Iftekhar Shah, policemen, family members and relatives attended the funeral.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred cop. The deputy commissioner, DPO and other officers laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyred constable.

On this occasion, the DPO paid tribute to the martyred policeman and said peace was established in the region due to the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs. He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the Dera police on Wednesday claimed to have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees in actions in different areas of the district.

A police spokesman said teams of Dera town, Darban and Mughalkot police stations conducted separate raids and confiscated non-custom paid items from three buses.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023