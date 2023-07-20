Imran apologises to court for threatening judge

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has once again apologised for his last year’s remarks against a female judge, insisting that the words he used in a speech were uttered in the heat of the moment.

Mr Khan repeated his apology months after he personally visited Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court in September to apologise for his remarks. However, the PTI chief had to leave his apology message for court officials after they told him that Ms Chaudhry was on leave.

After his ouster in April last year, Mr Khan was charged with contempt of court following a speech he made in August at a public rally in Islamabad, where he threatened “action” against Ms Chaudhry and senior Islamabad police officials for arresting his top aide Shahbaz Gill.

Mr Khan’s latest apology came on Wednesday when he appeared at the court of Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman for a hearing of the case.

ATC extends PTI chief’s bail in three cases pertaining to violence outside court premises

He reiterated that he had always been a law-abiding citizen and had never violated the law throughout his life.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended Mr Khan’s bail in three cases pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until July 26 as the former prime minister challenged in the Islamabad High Court a civil court order on a plea seeking action against him and his wife for contracting Nikkah during the latter’s Iddat period.

In early March, the former premier was booked by the capital’s Ramna police in two cases.

He was accused of leading mobs to the FJC and the IHC as he appeared for hearings there.

Additionally, a third case was filed against him by the Golra police station for allegedly causing unrest outside the FJC when he went there on March 18 for a Toshakhana case hearing.

During the last proceedings, the ATC had issued bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief and summoned him on July 19. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulfikar on Wednesday.

Imran’s lawyer argued that the former prime minister had been wrongly implicated in the case. He added: “If there is nothing against him, then let us know, and we will withdraw our bail plea.”

The counsel also expressed concern about the police serving as both the complainant and investigator in the cases.

The judge briefly called the PTI chief to the rostrum as both sides furnished their arguments. After considering the arguments, the court granted bail to the former premier in three cases until July 26.

Toshakhana case

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the PTI chairman challenging the maintainability of a criminal complaint against him for allegedly concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

Imran’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, informed the court that the sessions court pronounced its verdict “merely 15 minutes” after hearing arguments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), without allowing the PTI chief’s legal team to present their version.

He added that their request to postpone the hearing from July 8 to July 10 was also rejected. Mr Haris argued that if a high court sends a case back to the trial court, it should be referred to a different court instead. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked about the next date of the sessions court hearing. The counsel replied that it was fixed for Thursday. After hearing arguments, the judge reserved his ruling on the plea.

Iddat case

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman on Wednesday challenged in the Islamabad High Court the order of a civil court regarding maintainability of a complaint seeking action against Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for contracting Nikkah during the latter’s iddat period.

Mr Khan stated that the complaint was not filed in accordance with law, asserting that his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi was performed in accordance with the relevant provision of the law and requested for the dismissal of the complaint.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023