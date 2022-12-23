Imran summoned in woman judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD: A senior civil judge on Thursday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan in the case of using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senor police officers.

Senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim summoned Mr Khan on January 18 in the case registered against him for extending threats to the additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, the inspector general and deputy inspector general of police, Islamabad.

The PTI chairman on August 20 condemned the police as well as the judiciary over alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and ADSJ Zeba Chaudhry.

Initially, Mr Khan was booked under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

Later, the IHC removed the terrorism charges against Mr Khan and also pardoned him after he tendered an apology in the contempt case.

The police on Thursday submitted the challan in the case. After perusal of the challan, the judge summoned Mr Khan on Jan 18 and put off further proceedings.

