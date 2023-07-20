PPP opposes idea of pushing parties out of electoral arena

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants all registered parties to take part in the next general elections, which it desires to be conducted by an interim government in a transparent way to avoid any objections.

“We don’t favour [the idea of ] keeping any political force out of the electoral exercise, provided it is registered [with the Election Commission of Pakistan],” PPP Punjab’s acting president Rana Farooq Saeed told a questioner at a press conference here on Wednesday.

He had been asked to comment on reports that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf could be banned from taking part in the next election due to its involvement in May 9 attacks and for other reasons.

“The interim government should also strive to hold transparent and fair elections so that no one could raise a finger to it,” he said.

Punjab chapter head calls for early dissolution of assemblies, polls in November

Flanked by south PPP Punjab chapter leaders Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Azizur Rehman Chan, Mian Ayub and others, he said the party desired that the National Assembly should be dissolved on Aug 8 (four days before completing its term) so that the elections were held after 90 days, in November.

This statement, however, contradicts the demand by PPP central leaders, who argue that the elected house should complete its tenure so the polls are held within 60 days, to give a message to the world that the country had a strong democracy.

Mr Saeed said the final date for the polls would be announced after mutual consultations within the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP is not part of the PDM.

Referring to a statement by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader about winning 200 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 100 of the National Assembly from Punjab in the forthcoming polls, he said the PPP would field its candidates in every constituency in the province and everyone would know the party’s worth in the electoral contest.

“There will be no hand-picked chief secretary and inspector-general of police when you go to the polls. The party winning more seats will form its government in Punjab. The city of Lahore you lay claim to had once been the stronghold of the PPP,” Mr Saeed said.

He told a questioner that the Sindh Assembly would be dissolved on Aug 10.

The PPP has been ruling Sindh province for the last 15 years.

Answering a question, he said the PPP is ready to forge an alliance with any party, adding that “… Asif Zardari is the king of reconciliation, and we wish to take along all, whether it’s PTI, JUI- F or PML-N”.

Mr Shaheen claimed that a good chunk of influential politicians from central Punjab would join the PPP soon.

He said that no one, either from the PPP or its allies, should show their cards before an “appropriate time”.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023