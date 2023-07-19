DAWN.COM Logo

Dust storm, rain likely today in many Sindh districts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 19, 2023

KARACHI: The Met department has forecast dust storm and thunderstorm followed by rain in several districts of the province from Wednesday (today) onwards that may cause damage to weak structures.

It also predicted partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle at night or in the morning in Karachi on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the Met Office stated that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and that the weather system is likely to intensify on July 19.

According to the advisory, the monsoon currents are likely to approach eastern Sindh this evening and gradually spread all over Sindh.

“Dust and thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy rainfalls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts from today evening until July 22 and 23, with occasional gaps, it said.

