July 17, 2023

PTI issues notices to GB members

Ikram Junaidi Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 10:45am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has served show-cause notices to its Gilgit-Baltistan members Fateh Ullah Khan and Hashmatullah Khan alleging that it came to the notice of the party leadership that these members had lobbied and conspired against the PTI’s GB government.

Issuing the notices, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan stated that in view of those reported activities, they were hereby called to explain themselves in writing within three days of the notice.

It was said that if their replies were unsatisfactory or they did not respond, further action would be taken as per the party policy and rules.

It is worth mentioning that there were 22 members of PTI in the GB Assembly, which had a total of 33 members.

Gohar Ali named chief election commissioner of party

Eight members of PTI voted against the nominee of PTI, due to which Gulbar Khan, who was being supported by PPP and PML-N, was elected as chief minister.

PTI appoints CEC

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been appointed as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of PTI, a party statement said.

The PTI secretary general issued the notification of Gohar Ali’s appointment as PTI CEC, with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Jamal Ansari was the CEC of PTI. However, after May 9, he was arrested from Islamabad and sent to Adiala jail. Later, he held a press conference in which he announced to quit the party. Barrister Gohar has thanked the PTI chairman for the appointment.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023

