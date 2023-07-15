DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

COAS Munir, Iran’s top general discuss defence cooperation in Tehran meeting

Dawn.com Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 08:46pm
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir (L) and Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Mohammad Bagheri (R) meet in Tehran on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PTV News
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir met Iran’s top general, Mohammad Bagheri, in Tehran on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including defence cooperation, according to state media PTV News.

Gen Munir reached the Iranian capital for a two-day visit on Friday where, an Inter-Services Public Relations’ press release said, he would meet the Iranian military and civilian leadership and discuss with them bilateral matters relating to defence and security cooperation.

Subsequently, he met Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Mohammad Bagheri on Saturday morning, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

The meeting was held with the aim of increasing bilateral interactions to expand military, educational, defence and security cooperation, the report said.

During the exchange, the report added, Bagheri highlighted the “historical background of the two neighbouring countries as a basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, especially military”.

