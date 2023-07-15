COAS Munir, Iran’s top general discuss defence cooperation in Tehran meeting

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir met Iran’s top general, Mohammad Bagheri, in Tehran on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including defence cooperation, according to state media PTV News.

Gen Munir reached the Iranian capital for a two-day visit on Friday where, an Inter-Services Public Relations’ press release said, he would meet the Iranian military and civilian leadership and discuss with them bilateral matters relating to defence and security cooperation.

Subsequently, he met Chief of General Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran Mohammad Bagheri on Saturday morning, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

The meeting was held with the aim of increasing bilateral interactions to expand military, educational, defence and security cooperation, the report said.

During the exchange, the report added, Bagheri highlighted the “historical background of the two neighbouring countries as a basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, especially military”.