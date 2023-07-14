Law ministry set to finalise rules for registering sex offenders

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice and a Special Committee and National Commission on the Rights of Child are all set to finalise rules for registering names of sex offenders with law enforcement agencies for developing a comprehensive database.

A meeting was convened on Thursday at the law ministry to discuss and finalise the rules for developing a comprehensive sex offender database.

The meeting was chaired by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar and attended by Child Rights Comm­ission Chairwoman Sena­tor Ayesha Raza Farooq, committee’s focal person Usama Malik and section officer J.R. Sultan.

The meeting was held to present an update on the progress made so far on the issue. Mr Sultan elaborated on the intricate legal aspects that needed to be considered before formulating a comprehensive and effective system. The committee’s focal person, Usama Malik, provided valuable insights into the technical aspects of maintaining and managing the database.

The rules shall be finalised by a special committee under the Anti Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

The law minister emphasised the government’s commitment to safety and security of its citizens, especially children. With a firm resolve, he reaffirmed the ministry’s support for the special committee and its efforts to develop a robust and efficient system.

Developing sex offenders’ database is a crucial step in combating sexual offences and preventing the recurrence of such heinous crimes.

The database would enable law enforcement agencies to monitor and track convicted sex offenders and it will ensure they are being appropriately managed and their whereabouts are known at all times.

By implementing this measure, the government aims to enhance public safety, promote transparency and deter potential sex offenders.

The law minister, along with the special committee, affirmed their commitment to finalise rules and regulations for the Sex Offender Database at the earliest. Once developed, the database will serve as a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies, facilitating better coordination and contributing to a safer society.

