DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2023

Haji Gulbar Khan elected GB chief minister

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 01:50pm
File photo of Haji Gulbar Khan. — Photo courtesy Gulbar’s Facebook profile
File photo of Haji Gulbar Khan. — Photo courtesy Gulbar’s Facebook profile
File photo of Haji Gulbar Khan. — Photo courtesy Gulbar’s Facebook profile
File photo of Haji Gulbar Khan. — Photo courtesy Gulbar’s Facebook profile

Haji Gulbar Khan, an estranged member of the PTI, was elected as the chief minister for Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday.

His election to the role comes after PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan was disqualified as chief minister over a fake degree earlier this month.

Ahead of the election, opposition leader in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain had resigned from his assembly membership and announced boycotting the elections.

In the 32-member house, the PTI has 19 members, the PPP four, the PML-N three and the Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three as well, while the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islam Tehreek Pakistan have one each, along with one independent candidate.

Gulbar had served as the GB health minister during the previous PTI government as well as in early 2011.

Belonging to the Diamer district, Gulbar was leading one of the two forward blocs within the PTI and had previously declared he would contest for the position independently.

Initially, opposition parties had decided to nominate a joint candidate with the support of estranged PTI members and claimed the support of the required 17 members.

The authority to decide the candidate from any opposition party member was given to the central leaderships of the PPP, the PML-N, and the JUI-F.

However, a Dawn report had cited sources as saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in consultation with the PPP and had nominated Gulbar for the coveted role.

Former GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan had endorsed Raja Azam Khan as his successor with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...
Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...