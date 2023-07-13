Haji Gulbar Khan elected GB chief minister

Haji Gulbar Khan, an estranged member of the PTI, was elected as the chief minister for Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday.

His election to the role comes after PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan was disqualified as chief minister over a fake degree earlier this month.

Ahead of the election, opposition leader in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain had resigned from his assembly membership and announced boycotting the elections.

In the 32-member house, the PTI has 19 members, the PPP four, the PML-N three and the Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three as well, while the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islam Tehreek Pakistan have one each, along with one independent candidate.

Gulbar had served as the GB health minister during the previous PTI government as well as in early 2011.

Belonging to the Diamer district, Gulbar was leading one of the two forward blocs within the PTI and had previously declared he would contest for the position independently.

Initially, opposition parties had decided to nominate a joint candidate with the support of estranged PTI members and claimed the support of the required 17 members.

The authority to decide the candidate from any opposition party member was given to the central leaderships of the PPP, the PML-N, and the JUI-F.

However, a Dawn report had cited sources as saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in consultation with the PPP and had nominated Gulbar for the coveted role.

Former GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan had endorsed Raja Azam Khan as his successor with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

More to follow