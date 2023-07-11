DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 11, 2023

GB opposition leader quits ahead of new CM election

Jamil Nagri Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 09:24am

GILGIT: Opposition leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate, the local president of the PPP, has resigned from his assembly membership ahead of the scheduled election for the new GB chief minister.

GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate confirmed the development to Dawn, but said he had not accepted the resignation.

Source said that Mr Hussain was not happy with the central party leadership over the nomination of a candidate for GB chief minister.

The new chief minister’s election has been scheduled for July 13.

In the 32-member house, PTI has 19 members, PPP four, PML-N three, Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three, Islam Tehreek Pakistan one, JUI-F one, and one independent candidate. Former CM had nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted position with the approval of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, two forward blocs within PTI, one led by Javed Ali Manwa and another by Gulber Khan, have declared they would contest for the position of chief minister independently.

Initially, opposition parties had decided to nominate a joint candidate with support of disgruntled PTI members and claimed the support of required 17 members. The authority to decide the candidate from any opposition party member was given to the central leaderships of PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F.

However, sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in consultation with PPP and JUI-F, has nominated Haji Gulber Khan, a disgruntled member of PTI, for the position of chief minister.

Later, at a press conference, Mr Hussain announced that his party members had decided to boycott the election.

The PML-N and JUI-F GB members also expressed their dissatisfaction with the central leadership’s decision.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...
Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...