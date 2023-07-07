Opposition eyes GB CM slot despite PTI majority

GILGIT: With the election for the Gilgit-Baltis­tan chief minister slated to be held on July 13, the opposition parties have decided to nominate a joint candidate against the PTI — which enjoys a clear majority in the house — faced with internal strife after the emergence of two dissenting groups.

The new date was announced in light of the appellate court order that directed the speaker to submit a fresh schedule after the bench postponed the polling for the post of the CM over irregularities.

According to the schedule issued by the GB assembly, the nomination papers of candidates would be submitted on July 12, at 2pm, followed by scrutiny at 4pm. At 12pm on July 13, voting would take place.

PTI faces rebellion

In the 33-strong house, PTI has 20 members, PPP 4, PML-N 3, Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) 3, Islam Tehreek Pakistan 1, JUI-F 1, and one independent candidate. Former CM Khalid Khurshid Khan who was disqualified for possessing a fake degree nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted with the approval of PTI chief Imran Khan.

A day earlier, the former CM had alleged that the poll was delayed to break to divide the PTI and also feared apprehensions of his arrest. There are two disgruntled groups in PTI: one is led by former finance minister Javaid Ali who parted ways with the party along with four lawmakers on Thursday, while another is headed by Haji Gulber Khan.

Both groups claim to have the support of up to 10 lawmakers. They haven’t announced made their support public for anyone as of yet.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties – PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F, held a meeting at the GB Assembly Secretariat. According to PPP Secretary Information Sadia Danish, the participants agreed to put up a joint front and the candidate would be decided through consensus. PPP leader Amjad Hussain said the central leadership of the said parties would decide on the candidate for the CMship.

Opposition hopeful despite odds

“Whatever the central party leadership decide, the members will implement [that decision] without any resistance; it has been decided by parties members in consensus,” he said. He said many PTI members were in contact with the opposition and claimed that the opposition would defeat the PTI despite its majority.

“There is no defection clause or laws against floor crossing in GB. Lawmakers can vote for another party’s candidate,” he said, adding that opposition parties with the support of disgruntled PTI members can easily manage 17 votes to win the poll.

