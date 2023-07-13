DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2023

Huw Edwards is BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images

Reuters Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 09:43am
BBC journalist Huw Edwards speaks in front of a camera in Downing Street in central London on September 5, 2022. — AFP
BBC journalist Huw Edwards speaks in front of a camera in Downing Street in central London on September 5, 2022. — AFP

LONDON: One of Britain’s leading news anchors, Huw Edwards, was named by his wife on Wednesday as being the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, the broadcaster reported.

Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.

The BBC has been rocked in recent days by a report in the Sun newspaper that one of its leading presenters had paid a young person 35,000 pounds ($45,000) for explicit photos over three years, beginning when the person was 17.

It suspended the presenter but did not name him. Several BBC stars had taken to social media to say they were not involved after speculation swirled online.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” his wife, Vicky Flind said, according to the BBC.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

Flind said she hoped the statement would bring an end to media speculation which had impacted Edwards’ BBC colleagues.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published,” she said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said earlier on Wednesday it had concluded its assessment into the allegations and found there was no indication a criminal offence had been committed.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...
Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...