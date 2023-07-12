Rawalpindi man dies by suicide after alleged pressure, threats from loan apps

An unemployed man in Rawalpindi has died — purportedly through suicide — due to “threats” made by loan apps for failing to pay back Rs800,000 in debts, it emerged on Wednesday.

Mohammad Masood, 42, had taken two loans from separate mobile apps, one of which had seen its principal plus interest amass to Rs0.7m, his wife, who wished not to be named, told Dawn.com.

She said her husband had lost his job six months ago, leaving the family unable to pay for their children’s school fees and rent.

The wife recalled that Masood had initially taken a loan of Rs13,000 from EasyLoan app, which quickly soared to Rs100,000 a few days later due to interest.

To pay back that loan, the financially stricken man took another loan from Bharosa app, which also rose to Rs700,000 in a few weeks, she said.

Dawn.com reached out to the applications for comment but had not received a response by the time this story was published.

Masood’s wife further said that the apps had initially said that Masood was supposed to pay back the loan with an interest payment of 14 per cent but it “kept on increasing day by day”.

The wife said that the officials from the app “used to call daily to threaten and scare” the family of police action against them if the loan repayment was delayed.

The wife added that her husband committed suicide after growing tired of the threats.

Meanwhile, Masood’s brother, Muzammil Husain, said he has filed a report at the Race Course police station to inform them of the suicide, which he said has left Masood’s two children “without support”.

He lamented that the app officials were still threatening the family and drew attention to his sister-in-law’s demand on social media that action must be taken against such loan apps.

The report filed by Husain on Monday, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, has been filed under Section 174 (police to inquire to report in suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It quotes him as stating that he found out at around 1am that day that his brother had committed suicide.

“I do not have any kind of suspicion on anyone,” the report quoted Husain, adding that the deceased’s body was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Race Course Station House Officer (SHO) Muzammil Khan said a report was filed regarding the suicide but noted that the family had not yet submitted a written application to complain about the threats.

He further said that a report from the Punjab Forensic Science Lab detailing the cause of the death was also awaited.

SHO Khan stated that the family provided to the police the contact numbers of the people who were contacting the deceased on behalf of the lending apps.

Noting that the attitude of those people on call “used to be extremely inappropriate”, the official asserted that the police would take action on the matter after an application in writing is received from the family.

Separately, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also initiated an inquiry against both the applications.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Additional Director Chaudhry Abdul Rauf told Dawn.com that a team from the agency visited Masood’s residence today and met his family. He said the team also collected information pertaining to the representatives of the apps, who allegedly threatened Masood.

“We took details of the numbers from which Masood was called and the money he had returned,” Rauf said, adding that Masood’s mobile phone was also taken into possession for forensic analysis.