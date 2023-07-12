DAWN.COM Logo

25 nations reduce poverty by 50pc in 15 years: UNDP

Amin Ahmed Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) demonstrates that poverty reduction was achievable as 25 countries have successfully halved their global MPI values within 15 years, showing that rapid progress is attainable.

The latest estimates for 110 countries were released on Tuesday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

According to estimates based on surveys for 2017-22, 21.5 per cent population in Pakistan is in severe multidimensional poverty, while 12.9pc is vulnerable to multidimensional poverty.

The analysis of trends from 2000 to 2022, focused on 81 countries with comparable data over time. India saw a remarkable reduction in poverty, with 415 million people exiting poverty within a span of just 15 years. Large numbers of people (69m) were lifted out of poverty in China, and Indonesia (8m).

According to the 2023 release, 1.1 billion out of 6.1bn people (just over 18pc) live in acute multidimensional poverty across 110 countries. Sub-Saharan Africa (534m) and South Asia (389m) are home to approximately five out of every six poor people.

Nearly two-thirds of all poor people (730m) live in middle-income countries, making action in these countries vital for reducing global poverty.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

