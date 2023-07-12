DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2023

Pakistan inches closer to WFME accreditation

Ikram Junaidi Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), after completing the mandatory requirements to be eligible for World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), has applied for accreditation.

It is worth mentioning that US’s Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), after realising that the quality of foreign graduates was deteriorating due to the mushroom growth of private-for-profit colleges, on Sept 21, 2010, announced that after January 2023, graduates of only those countries having recognition from WFME will be allowed to appear in USMLE. Later, the deadline was extended to January 2024 due to Covid-19.

Though the PMDC had started the process, the council was disbanded via a presidential ordinance and eventually the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was established. The PMC started claiming itself to be a licencing body and powers to inspect medical colleges were given to universities.

In other words, the PMC did not have control over medical education in the country. However, the incumbent government restored the PMDC which started efforts to get the recognition. If it failed to take timely measures, Pakistan might miss the deadline, rendering graduates of Pakistani medical colleges unable to practice medicine in the US.

World Federation for Medical Education ‘approves’ PMDC eligibility for global certification

According to a statement issued by PMDC, after the promulgation of the PMDC Act 2022, the council took up the matter of the WFME recognition on a priority basis.

“President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj constituted a WFME accreditation cell consisting of experts from all over Pakistan and conducted several meetings for extensive deliberation to fulfil all the requirements of the WFME application.

“Furthermore, the PMDC carried out various workshops nationwide for the said purpose. Almost 124 colleges participated in the workshop. The panel of experts from all over the country was taken on board for the accreditation process,” it stated.

“In the first step, the WFME after assessing the PMDC’s application approved its eligibility for the WFME recognition as an accrediting body and its accreditation programme. PMDC and WFME will now coordinate to schedule the visit of the WFME’s international assessors who will undertake a site visit to Pakistan to inspect the PMDC and its entire regulatory systems. The team will evaluate the complete accreditation process of a medical college by [the] PMDC. The entire process, including physical site assessment, and inspection is expected to be completed…before 2024,” it stated.

“The WFME recognition of the PMDC and its accreditation programme will enable all graduates of these colleges licenced by the PMDC would have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.”

According to the PMDC president, the council has been striving to “complete the mandatory requirements and develop the standards as per not only WFME standards but also international best practices”

He said it was also the priority of the PMDC to ensure that medical education was on a path of constant improvement and attaining internationally recognised quality as well as ensuring that Pakistan’s medical education and doctors were duly recognised internationally.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...
Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...