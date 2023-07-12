LHC tells IG to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi in jail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court instructed the inspector general (IG) of prisons on Tuesday to address the complaints raised by former chief minister Parvez Elahi regarding the lack of basic facilities provided to him in jail.

IG of Prisons Mian Farooq appeared before the court and submitted a report detailing the facilities being given to Elahi in jail.

The prisons’ chief informed the court that doctors regularly examined Elahi in jail, and when he had a cardiac complaint, he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He assured the court that all necessary facilities were being provided to Elahi in accordance with the law.

However, Elahi’s counsel disputed the IG prisons’ claim, stating that the facilities had been withdrawn after photographs were taken for the court’s consideration. The counsel said that despite the petitioner’s health condition, the air conditioning facility had also been revoked.

The IG informed the court that a 20-kg block of ice was used daily for an air cooler provided to Elahi in the jail, as per doctors’ recommendations to maintain the temperature in Elahi’s barrack below 30 degrees Celsius.

The additional chief secretary informed the court that the former chief minister had been provided with an air cooler, television, table, and bed as part of the facilities.

A provincial law officer assured the court of strict compliance with its order regarding the petitioner’s facilities.

Justice Amjad Rafiq disposed of the petition and directed the IG prisons to address the petitioner’s grievances.

In a separate development, a special court for banking offences granted post-arrest bail to PTI president Parvez Elahi on Tuesday in a case related to unexplained banking transactions.

Judge Aslam Gondal instructed the PTI leader to submit bail bonds worth Rs 500,000.

Previously, the judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the investigating officer of the FIA for failing to produce the case record. The IO presented the record and apologized to the court.

After reviewing the case record, the judge approved Elahi’s bail petition.

Elahi is currently on judicial remand in multiple cases filed against him by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, the FIA, and the police.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023