DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 11, 2023

Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

Dawn.com | Reuters Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 01:15pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, in yet another boost for the ailing economy following the $3 billion Stand-by Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending July 14, 2023,” Dar said.

“On behalf of the prime minister and army chief, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their great gesture and support by placing the said deposit of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan,” the minister added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for ensuring financial support to Pakistan.

“This deposit will strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. It reflects the growing confidence of our brotherly countries and the international community in Pakistan’s economic turnaround. We remain committed to making all necessary efforts to improve Pakistan’s economy,” the premier said.

He also appreciated Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for their efforts in this regard.

Saudi Arabia had already pledged the money to Pakistan and waited for the much-awaited IMF deal to be announced before depositing it.

The financial support will shore up the depleting foreign exchange reserves at the central bank, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

The executive board of the IMF will meet on July 12 to review the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, the staff-level pact for which was finalised last week.

Pakistan was absent from an earlier schedule released in June, igniting speculation that the IMF was not going to release funds from an earlier programme that expired on June 30.

On June 29, the IMF and Pakistan reached a stand-by arrangement (SBA) to ease the country’s financial crisis. The nine-month SBA, if approved, will bring $3bn, or 111pc of Pakistan’s IMF quota.

The board’s approvals are generally granted once a staff-level agreement (SLA) is done. The Pakistan government was expecting about $2.5bn from the IMF, but it was given $3bn. Pakistan had earlier cleared eight of the 11 listed programme reviews, with the ninth review pending since November last year.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...
Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...