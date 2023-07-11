DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab police denied physical remand of PTI leaders

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 09:45am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday denied police further physical remand of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in the Jinnah House attack case.

Sarwar Road police produced the PTI leaders before the court on expiry of their previous five-day remand.

The investigating officer asked the court to extend the remand of the suspects as the investigation was yet to be completed.

However, Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the request and sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand.

Both Cheema and Chaudhry are already in judicial lock-up for their alleged involvement in other cases relating to the May 9 riots.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, following the property`s vandalisation during the May 9 violence involving PTI leaders and workers.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023

