Death toll from tribal clashes in KP’s Kurram rises to 9

The death toll from last week’s clashes between two tribes over a piece of land in different areas of Kurram tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased to nine on Monday.

Kurram District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Banghash confirmed the toll to Dawn.com, saying that 42 people had been injured in the clashes so far.

“Three wounded persons are in critical condition,” he said. “We are trying our best to save their lives but we are facing problems due to the shortage of medicines in the district.”

The clashes in Kurram, which have been ongoing for the last four days, started in the Boshehra Dandar locality of Parachinar, the district headquarters, and spread to other areas, including Khar Kallay, Balishkhel and Pewar Teri Mengal over a piece of Shamilat (common land).

Five people were killed in the first two days of clashes. On Sunday, another person was killed in the Teri Mengal area and three others were injured in the Pewar area. Another death and two injuries occurred due to clashes in Balishkhel and Khar Kallay areas.

Earlier today, MS Banghash said two more people were killed while three others were injured due to firing in the Pewar area.

Talking to Dawn.com, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said efforts were underway by the district administration and the security forces in collaboration with the tribal chiefs to secure a ceasefire between the warring tribes.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said he was visiting Kurram to ensure the establishment of peace.

“The police, army and tribal elders are trying to reach a ceasefire between the warring tribes in Pewar, Balishkhel and Khar Kallay areas,” he told media persons, assuring that the situation would soon return to normal.

Turi further asserted that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the areas and added that all the issues would be resolved through dialogue.

Apart from the injuries and fatalities, residents said everyday life in the district had been severely affected due to clashes.

“Schools have been closed here for weeks and roads are blocked,” resident Haji Afzal told Dawn.com. He said shops across Kurram had been closed for nearly four days now and there was an acute shortage of medicines and food items.

“People who returned to their hometowns during Eidul Azha holidays are unable to return to cities such as Peshawar,” Afzal added.

Separately, protests were held outside the press clubs of Islamabad and Peshawar later in the evening. The demonstrators said they won’t end the sit-in unless a ceasefire was reached in the district.