IMF understands need for political stability: Imran

DALLAS: The IMF acknowledges there can be no economic stability without political stability, says former prime minister Imran Khan days after meeting the Fund’s team.

Mr Khan made these remarks at a side meeting of the annual convention of Pakistani physicians in Dallas, Texas. This was the most successful meeting of the annual gathering as people not only filled up the large hall but also occupied adjacent spaces.

“I met the IMF team. They too acknowledge there can be no economic stability without political stability,” he said. Last week, an IMF team met opposition leaders in Pakistan to discuss the future loan programmes.

Mr Khan once again expressed fear he might get arrested. “They want to hold the elections now but know that they cannot rig an election if I am there.”

The speech, delivered from his home in Lahore, indicated that whatever has happened since May 9 has had little impact on him. He was defiant and confrontational, saying several times he would fight the “injustices done to me and my party”.

Mr Khan, who seemed extremely popular among Pakistani physicians, connected immediately with his supporters who stood up as he appeared on the screens.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2023