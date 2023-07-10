Former AJK PM deplores denial of funds, powers to LG representatives

MUZAFFARABAD: Deploring the alleged denial of funds and powers to the recently installed local government (LG) institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday called upon the state government to review its “anti-people policy” in this regard.

“It’s very unfortunate that the government is dilly-dallying on devolution of powers to the local government institutions in sheer disregard for their pivotal role in ameliorating the lot of a common man,” he said at a media talk in his residence in Bangoin.

Major retired Abdul Qayyum, mayor of Bagh, and some other councillors were also present on the occasion.

“If the government can allocate sizable development funds for the Legislative Assembly members, it should also spare development funds for the LG representatives because they too obtain votes from the public,” said Mr Ilyas, who is now among the key leaders of newly launched Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Hopes Azad Kashmir Supreme Court annuls high court judgement, restore his government in the state

The former prime minister’s statement came after his meetings with the elected LG representatives from different parts of Poonch division convened by him to listen to their issues and express solidarity with and support for them.

Raja Qamaruz Zaman, a spokesperson for the former premier, claimed that at both meetings the LG representatives paid rich tributes to him for holding local government polls in Azad Kashmir after a gap of nearly 32 years “notwithstanding overt and covert opposition not only from his political opponents but also from many within his cabinet”.

The LG representatives alleged that the incumbent government had been constantly showing reluctance to transfer powers and funds to the local government representatives in what amounted to disrespecting the mandate of people, he said.

Intervening, Mr Qayyum maintained that by holding the long overdue LG polls in a free, fair and transparent manner to devolve powers at the grassroots level, Mr Ilyas had got his name written in the history with golden words,“ said mayor of Bagh retired major Abdul Qayyum.

“Had he been still in the government, surely LG representatives would not need to pour onto the streets to stage a protest for their rights,” the mayor of Bagh said.

Mr Ilyas said that despite all the difficulties and pressures, including shortage of fiscal resources and law enforcement personnel, he had refused to go back on his commitment to hold LG polls after more than three decades.

“I bow my head in humility before Allah that I succeeded in conducting free, fair and the most peaceful elections in the history of the state in three phases,” he said.

He sarcastically said that instead of providing funds to LG representatives, the present government had recruited an army of ministers in what was a burden on the public exchequer.

“Under the present dispensation the state is being run as a one-man show. First, it took the government more than two months to form the cabinet and now the allotment of portfolios has become an issue for it. This suggests there is no such thing as a government in the territory,” the former AJK prime minister said.

Mr Ilyas asserted that he was fully determined to transfer powers and funds to the LG representatives in the true sense of the word but when his government was dissolved through a “controversial decision” the matter was put on the back burner by the existing setup.

He expressed the hope that the AJK Supreme Court would annul the high court judgement [in contempt case] and restore his government in the state.

“Power has never been my goal. Rather, service to the masses has always been my mission which I will continue regardless of any official position,” Mr Ilyas said.

Touching on other issues, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas criticised the Azad Kashmir government’s “austere actions” against the teachers’ community, terming them the builders of the nation.

“They [teachers] demand utmost respect from all sections of society. Use of force against them would not address the problem and would instead turn out to be counterproductive,” he warned.

The former premier asserted that a strong and stable Pakistan was the destination of Kashmiris, who felt proud of the armed forces and national institutions of the country.

He declared that he would lead a huge “stability of Pakistan rally” in Rawalakot on the accession to Pakistan day on July 19.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2023