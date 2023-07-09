DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2023

Policeman who survived Greece migrant boat disaster back home

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 09:35am

GUJRAT: Hundreds of migrants on board the boat that sank off southern Greece last month weren’t provided with life jackets and food, even after they paid the crew $100, said one of the Pakistani survivors who has returned to the country.

Usman Siddique, who was among the 12 Pakis­tanis who survived the tra­gedy, arrived at his hometown in Kaleki village on Gujrat’s outskirts on Friday, family sources confirmed. Since his return, he has met with several people whose loved ones perished in the accident.

Mr Siddique, 28, was a constable in the Gujrat police but took a year’s leave and decided to go to Italy along with his four friends, some being cops themselves. They left Gujrat for Libya in May.

At his residence, Mr Siddique told reporters that the crew collected money for the provision of life jackets before boarding the boat.

The boat was carrying at least 700 people with around 350 Pakistanis, mostly from Gujrat, Gujra­nwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Azad Kashmir reg­ions, according to Mr Siddique.

He claimed the boat was stranded at sea after it went off course.

Around 12 hours before the sinking, a helicopter took pictures and flew away, Mr Siddique said, adding that a cargo ship also stopped near the boat on the same day for more than an hour as the crew gave them water bottles and bread.

“Another ship arrived at the scene around 11pm and towed our boat with a rope, but as soon as the ship pulled the boat, it started breaking up.”

“There was a hue and cry as people were drowning. Some held on to the rope after falling off, which kept them alive”, Mr Siddique said, adding that a tourist ship arrived early in the morning and managed to get over 100 people to the shore.

He claimed there were still around 20,000 Pakistanis in human traffickers’ safe houses in Libya, waiting to be sent to Italy via boat.

Three of his friends were also at these safe houses while another, also a police constable, had lost his life in the tragedy.

“The trafficker had pledged to send us to the destination within 10 days of leaving Pakistan, but they never fulfilled the promises and commitments despite receiving money.”

For now, Mr Siddique is back at home after consultation with his family and parents. He was offered a legal permit to stay in Greece but declined the offer, as per family sources. Other Pakistani survivors who were still in Greece have accepted similar offers.

He advised the youth to never opt for the treacherous journey and “always prefer to live within their available resources and means. Your parents will never let you die of starvation.”

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

The India-Pakistan conflict’s human toll is tragic and ongoing, and the impact of this attrition on individuals caught in the crossfire is relentless.

Opinion

Editorial

Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...
Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...