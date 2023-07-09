Switzerland to help improve response to natural disasters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Switzer­land on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at preventing natural disasters and improving response to them in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik at a programme held in Nathiagali in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The MoU envisaged bilateral cooperation in disaster risk management including preparedness, response and recovery aimed at reducing the adverse impact on people and national economy.

Welcoming the Swiss foreign minister and his delegation, the premier reiterated the high importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Switzerland.

PM Shehbaz witnesses signing of MoU between Swiss minister, NDMA chief

The prime minister thanked the Swiss government for providing support to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods. He also invited Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

The two sides also agreed to collaborate in tourism promotion, including eco-tourism and development of related infrastructure.

A statement issued by the Swiss foreign ministry in Bern said climate change posed a significant challenge for the entire South Asian region, adding that Pakistan was experiencing rising sea levels, increasingly intense monsoon rainfalls and accelerated melting of glaciers.

The MoU aimed to foster increased collaboration, particularly by pooling resources, knowledge and experience in disaster risk management. The minister’s visit underscored Switzerland’s solidarity following the worst floods of the century in 2022, the statement said.

The Swiss delegation also attended a detailed presentation by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Pakistan’s climate vulnerability and the onset of accelerated climate crises pushing the country into recovery-resilience trap.

Ms Rehman explained that adaptation costs were high but Pakistan was rebuilding as much as it can. She presented Pakistan’s flagship programme including Living Indus Initiative and Delta blue carbon project.

The Swiss statement said, “Given the geopolitical situation in the region, Pakistan is facing a number of crises, including the influx of migrants.

The visit to Islamabad provided an opportunity to address these and other issues, such as climate challenges, investment in infrastructure, respect for religious minorities, the development of tourism services and scientific cooperation.“

Swiss legislators

A Swiss delegation comprising members of Swiss Parliament Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, Christian Wasser­fallen, and Greta Ilaria Gysin, participated in a meeting with Pakistani parliamentarians including Senator Sabir Shah, Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam, Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akber Aziz and Parliamentary Secretary on Communi­cations Shahida Akhter Ali.

The visiting delegation was briefed on initiatives such as the parliamentary caucus on child rights and women parliamentary caucus.

The Pakistani side expressed concerns over the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, underlining the principles of Islam as a religion of peace.

The situation in Afghanistan, human rights violations by Indian forces in India-held Kashmir and minority rights also came under discussion.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023