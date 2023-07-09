DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 09, 2023

EU considers extending Pakistan’s GSP+ status

Absa Komal Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 08:16am

BRUSSELS: The European Com­m­i­s­sion has proposed extending Pakistan’s GSP+ status — which is set to expire at the end of this year — for another four years as a contingency measure.

The EU has decided to introduce fresh legislation to continue the scheme for another 10 years, but there seems to be a deadlock between the EU Council, which wants to link the GSP+ scheme with migration, and the EU Parliament, which is not ready to do so.

“The EU Parliament strongly believes that trade shouldn’t be linked with the migration issue,” MEP Heidi Hautala said during an interaction with visiting Pakistani journalists.

As a temporary measure, it has been proposed that the current scheme should be extended for four years. The proposal will now be put to vote in the EU Parliament. According to a European official, the scheme will definitely be extended, but its time period will be decided by the legislature.

However, one EU official said that over the next decade, the GSP+ scheme would be very stringent and some countries may not even qualify for it, under the new legislation. It was repeatedly mentioned that conditions will be the same for all those countries trying to avail the GSP+ status and there will be no ‘pick and choose’.

Under the new regime, countries will have to submit a plan of action to implement over 30 conventions to qualify and remain eligible for duty-free access of goods to EU markets.

In a statement, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said they were keeping a close eye on Pakistan. A European official also commented that upcoming conditions may prove challenging for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

Caught in the India Pakistan crossfire

The India-Pakistan conflict’s human toll is tragic and ongoing, and the impact of this attrition on individuals caught in the crossfire is relentless.

Opinion

Editorial

Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...
Ten years of CPEC
08 Jul, 2023

Ten years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD and Beijing are celebrating a decade of CPEC this month. Indeed, this decade has seen China become the...
Ruling by proxy
Updated 08 Jul, 2023

Ruling by proxy

Many within PML-N’s ranks believe Nawaz's extended sojourn in London has greatly hurt party’s prospects.
Dirty water
08 Jul, 2023

Dirty water

A GASTROENTERITIS outbreak in a village located in Karachi’s Malir area underscores the major hazards dirty water...