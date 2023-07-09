Asia Cup schedule to be finalised during ICC meeting

LAHORE: The schedule of this year’s Asia Cup will be finalised by the Asian Cricket Council on the sidelines of the annual general council meeting of the International Cricket Council in Durban, South Africa from July 9 to 16.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf, chief operating office Salman Naseer and Director Special Projects Faisal Hasnain are scheduled to attend the meeting.

Dawn has learnt that the ACC will also hold its meeting under president Jay Shah, the Board of Cricket Control in India secretary, to finalise the schedule of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan was originally supposed to host the Asia Cup but BCCI’s strong opposition to sending its team saw the tournament being hosted on a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches before the event shifts to Sri Lanka.

With Zaka coming in place of previous interim chairman Najam Sethi only a few days back, PCB is yet to decide whether it will host its allocation of Asia Cup matches in Karachi or Lahore.

