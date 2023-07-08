DAWN.COM Logo

Marketing firms told to ensure LPG at govt rate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: As the rampant black market and overpricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) go unchecked, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday issued a directive to all LPG marketing companies and provinces to ensure the availability of the fuel at notified retail price.

Ogra has said that it was essential for all companies operating in the LPG sector to ensure that they comply with the notified price to promote transparency and fair practices in the industry.

“The companies are further directed to prominently mention the cylinder selling rates on the sales invoices while despatching to distributors,” the regulator said in a press release.

The retailers have been guided to prominently display the selling rates, which will be easier for all stakeholders to understand and verify the pricing structure.

The regulator has also reached out to all provincial chief secretaries and local administrations, requesting their assistance in ensuring the implementation of notified prices at LPG plants and the premises of LPG distributors.

“The collaboration between the regulatory authority and the provincial and local administrations is crucial in maintaining a fair pricing system throughout the supply chain,” Ogra said, adding that to ensure compliance with the notified prices, field inspections were being carried out by Ogra’s enforcement teams across the entire LPG supply chain.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023

